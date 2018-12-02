Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Patch Now Live, Here’s What’s Changed

The latest patch for Dragon Ball FighterZ has gone live; and while a few of the features were previously disclosed last month, there are some other changes that players will want to make note of.

The update, which should prompt the next time you load up the hit fighting game, adds the previously announced FighterZ Tournament mode, along with the new Trophies and Z Trophy Rooms. But there are also several tweaks that were made to characters within the game, as well as with general systems.

The full notes can be found below, provided by Bandai Namco:

COMMON SYSTEM

SUPER DASH:

Fixed an issue where game behavior changes by being at left or right side.

Fixed an issue when Super Dash does not end immediately when cancelling an opponent’s move.

Fixed an issue, where Super Dash charges upwards when the opponent uses Vanish at the same timing.

SUPER DASH, Z CHANGE, GUARD CANCEL CHANGE:

Fixed an issue where if the player hits the opponent near the ground, they will immediately land on the ground.

Z CHANGE, GUARD CANCEL CHANGE:

When used against an opponent guarding, the hit stun value has been changed to match the same as when using Super Dash.

GUARD CANCEL CHANGE:

Increased recovery timing while receiving hits, making it difficult for follow-up attacks.

Increased the stun time.

The camera will trigger effect animation after a combo hit.

Dragon Ball:

Players will now be able to view the amount of active DRAGON BALLs during cut scenes in the match.

Mid-air Dragon Rush:

Added mid-air attack attributes.

Z Assist:

After guarding or after receiving damage and not being able to use Z Change, players will now also be unable to use Z Assist.

Ground Dash:

Players will now be able to perform Special Moves at the beginning of Ground Dash

Vanish:

Fixed an issue where if the player uses Z Change against an opponent that uses Vanish at the same time, the character joining the fight will attack an empty area.

Input Special Move:

Adjusted so that Z Reflect will not be prioritized over inputting Special Move commands after Guarding.

GAMEPLAY

GOKU (SUPER SAIYAN):

Ground Dragon Flash Fist (Light, Medium): removed mid-air attack attributes. To avoid being countered by crouching heavy attack.

VEGETA (SUPER SAIYAN):

Jump ↓ Heavy Attack: the movement of this attack will now connect more easily when the opponent is horizontally aligned with the player.

PICCOLO:

Z Assist: Adjusted so that the blast effects will not disappear while Piccolo is still within the screen frame

Ground Special Demon Slicer (Light): Adjusted so that players will be able to follow-up with a Super Attack or Vanish when the move connects with the opponent and bounces on the ground.

Mid-air Special Demon Slicer (Light, Heavy): This move now has a faster trigger rate. Fixed the falling speed after executing this move and increased the stun time for opponents affected by this skill.

Demon Shocker: Extended hitbox. Adjusted hit effect. Enabled to trigger Super Dash or Z Change when the move hits.

Demon Shocker (diagonally): This move will now have a faster trigger rate.

Crouching Unique Attack: This move will now have a faster trigger rate. The hitbox of this attack has also been increased.

GOHAN (TEEN):

Standing Light Attack, Follow-up 1: Increased the attack’s reach and effect. Added a landing recovery frame. This skill can now be executed before landing on the ground.

Standing Light Attack, Follow-up 2: Changed the movement and effect of the skill. This attack will now switch positions with your opponent when it connects. Added a landing recovery frame and mid-air attack attribute

Crouching Unique Attack, Jump↓ Unique Attack: Fixed an issue where the Ki Blast’s lower section doesn’t explode on impact when used against Android 18’s barrier.

FRIEZA:

You must die by my hand!: This move can now be executable while knocked down and or after receiving several attacks. This move will now have a slower trigger rate but increased damage.

Death Saucer: Adjusted the hit effect when the disk returns to the screen, adding a sliding knockdown effect.

Standing Light Attack, Follow-up 2: Fixed an issue where the attack animation becomes buggy when hit in a specific position.

CAPTAIN GINYU:

Standing Light Attack, Follow-up 1: This move will now trigger at a faster rate.

Standing Light Attack, Follow-up 2: Enabled Unique Attack with Z Combo

TRUNKS:

Ground Shining Slash (Light, Heavy): Removed mid-air attack attributes. To avoid being countered by crouching heavy attack.

Heat Dome Attack: The hitbox for this attack has been increased.

CELL:

Crouching Unique Attack: The hitbox on the first-contact for this attack has been increased. When hit, the knock-back effect of the opponent has been changed.

ANDROID 18:

Barrier: this barrier will now be able to protect allies’ Z Assist

Z Assist, Mid-air support attack (Unique): the support area of this skill has been increased.

GOTENKS:

Crouching Heavy Attack: The hitbox of this skill has been increased when the attack is aimed downward.

Charging Ultra Volleyball: The player will now be unable to perform any actions until they land on the ground after executing this move.

Galactic Donuts: Fixed and issue where the game bugs out when the move hits the opponent’s assist.

KRILLIN:

Afterimage: Increased the stun time.

Solar Flare: Reduced recovery frame on whiff and when guarded.

Jump ↓ Unique Attack: Fixed an issue where the Ki Blast’s lower section doesn’t explode on impact when used against Android 18’s barrier.

KID BUU:

Ground Mystic Ball Attack (Light): This move now has a slower trigger rate.

Pearl Flash: Increased the stun time while falling. When used, it will now be harder to go behind the opponent.

MAJIN BUU:

Standing Medium Attack: Reduced hit stun.

Standing Heavy Attack: This move now has a faster trigger rate, an increased speed and an increased upward hitbox.

NAPPA:

Saibaman (Light, Medium): The recovery rate while using this skill has reduced.

Too bad: The 2nd hit of this move now has a faster trigger rate.

ANDROID 16:

Hell Flash: Fixed an issue where the final hit of the Hell Flash is blocked, when triggered with an Ultimate Z Change at specific positions.

Hell Flash: The distance between the player and the opponent after using this skill has been increased.

Z Assist: When used against an opponent, their guard recovery rate has now been reduced.

Hell Heat: This skill will now hit multiple times.

Hell Heat (Long distance version): Changed to trigger the move quicker and changed recovery frame shorter on whiff.

YAMCHA:

Wolf Fang Fist, Gale Claws

Wolf Fang Fist, Reverse Wolf Fang Fist, Neo Wolf Fang Fist, Wolf Fang Fist: Pack Attack, Wolf Fang Fist: Finisher: This move-set is now made easier to use against an opponent mid-air.

TIEN:

Crane Strike: Reduced landing recovery frame.

Neo Tri-Beam: Increased damage for the first initial hit, as well as adjusted damage allocation.

GOHAN (ADULT):

Potential Unleashed (Heavy + Unique): Adjusted so that damage increases by holding the button

Standing Heavy Attack: Extended hit stun on guard.

Crouching Heavy Attack: Reduced the movement distance when using this attack.

Bros. Kamehameha: Fixed an issue where the opponent appears during the skill cut-scene

HIT:

Realized Power: Adjusted so that the skill can more easily connect with Ultimate Z Change. Adjusted the hit animation, so that it doesn’t disturb the skill cut-scene anymore.

Ground Realized Power: The upward hitbox for this move has been increased

Mid-air Realized Power: The opponent now falls to the ground when hit by this move.

I keep improving: Fixed an issue where Z Change is available along with Meteor Attack after the move hits.

GOKU (SSGSS):

Super God Shock Flash (Medium, Heavy): The player will teleport before attacking. This move now has a slower trigger rate.

Divine Void Strike (Light, Medium): Made the timing to repel Ki Blast faster.

VEGETA (SSGSS):

Jump ↓ Heavy Attack: This move will now be easier to land on opponents horizontally.

On a scale of one to ten, I’ll give you a three!: Made the timing to repel Ki Blast faster.

BEERUS:

God of Destruction’s Rampage: Changed to trigger the move quicker and adjusted the movement speed.

Sphere of Destruction: Changed to trigger the move quicker and made all recovery frames shorter.

God of Destruction’s Wrath: Changed to trigger the move quicker. Added super armor in the middle of movement.

God of Destruction’s Judgment: Reduced recovery frame after the move hits.

GOKU BLACK:

God Slicer Dance: Increased damage.

Holy Light Grenade: Adjusted the hit effect of the final hit, and made easier to connect with Ultimate Z Change

ANDROID 21:

Standing Medium Attack: Reduced hit stun.

Barrier: Now enable to protect allies’ Z Assist.

Excellent Full Course: reduced recovery frame after the move hits. Adjusted opponent’s knock back.

BARDOCK:

Revenge Assault: Increased the recovery time after hitting the opponent, and increased the distance of the player from the opponent after executing the skill.

Raging Meteor: Increased the stun time on the opponent on the final hit.

BROLY:

Crouching Heavy Attack: The downward hitbox for this move has been increased.

All Special Moves: The armor invincibility buff now has a faster trigger rate.

VEJITO (SSGSS):

Jump ↓ Heavy Attack: Players will now be able to cancel the move by jumping.

Omega Finishing Blow: Increased minimum damage.

ZAMASU (FUSED):

Standing Medium Attack: Increased the movement speed for this attack.

Divine Order: Made it easier to perform a follow-up with Eternal Justice after the move hits.

Lightning of Absolution: Fixed an issue where the effect does not appear properly when the move hits in high attitude.

GOKU:

Kaioken (Additional Unique Attack, ↓ Additional Unique Attack): This move now has a faster trigger rate.

Kaioken (Additional Medium Attack): The player is now invincible while spinning.

Kaioken: Increased early input for additional attacks when the screen turns dark.

VEGETA:

Crouching Unique Attack, Jump↓ Unique Attack: Reduced the character’s recovery frame.

Jump ↓ Heavy Attack: Reduced recovery frame. Reduced movement speed and attack continuation time.

ANDROID 17:

End game: Fixed an issue where the skill’s effects aren’t shown properly at certain times.

COOLER:

Death Drop: Fixed an issue where the camera becomes abnormal during the K.O cut-scene.

Z Assist: Fixed an issue where returning as Cooler from Z Assist, the opponent becomes unmovable from Cooler’s push.

There’s a lot to take in here, but these changes should be noticeable amongst the avid fighting community for the game. Again, the patch should automatically apply next time you play the game.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.