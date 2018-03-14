Dragon Ball FighterZ Latest Patch Drops This Week

The latest patch notes for the popular Dragon Ball FighterZ title have been officially revealed by Bandai Namco and will feature the usual game play tweaks as well important improvements to the fighter’s modes.

A few key fighters on the roster will also see a few little changes, including the SSGSS Goku bug that makes his Kamehameha move one that just won’t quit. Nappa, Captain Ginyu, and more have also seen a few detail fixes, with all characters across the board receiving an audio correction regarding voice lines.

Here’s everything in the latest Dragon Ball FighterZ patch that will drop for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players on March 16th:

Modes

Replay Channel: To enable implementation of the below gameplay adjustments, recorded date from Replay Channel will be erased.

World Match: Changed rematch system to 3 matches in both Ranked and Casual World Match.

Ring Matches: Improved matchmaking and server stability.

Gameplay

SSGSS Goku: Fixed a bug that makes “x10 Kaoiken Kamehameha” combo continue even if the opponent gets away from the attacks.

Captain Ginyu: Fixed a bug that makes Ginyu Force members collide with the opponent character and sometimes interrupts the latter’s attacks.

Nappa: Fixed a bug that makes Saibamen collide with the opponent character and sometimes interrupts the latter’s attacks.

All characters: Fixed a bug that makes characters float in the air if Dragon Rush Clash happens when landing from mid-air back step. Fixed a bug that makes main characters say the wrong name when calling a Z-Change or Z-Assist. Fixed a bug that alters the hit box oc Z-Assist characters under certain circumstances.



Other Features:

Z-Union: Added Z-Union feature that enables players to join “Unions” (fan clubs) of their favourite character in order to get special rewards. The longer players stay in a Union, the better the rewards will be.

Game Lobby: Added the possibility to leave the Lobby by using the stairs at the enterance.

Offline Lobby: Added the option to enter the Offline Lobby from the title screen.

The latest patch hits all platforms on March 16th!

