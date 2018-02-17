Dragon Ball FighterZ: Patrick Star Joins the Fight!

Earlier today, we shared the hilarious new mod that brings Nicolas Cage into the world of Dragon Ball FighterZ, but you didn’t think that was the only oddball one out there, did you? In addition to the Cage and Sonic the Hedgehog, Spongebob’s Patrick Star joins the fight!

The latest mod comes from user ‘Ultima647’ and they want you to go smack some dudes with good ‘ol Patty. Here’s what the creator had to say about their latest mod:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This started as a practice for rigging and quickly turned into probably my favorite mod (i say that a lot but shh). I don’t even know why I do stuff like this. Is it just for the memes? Probably. Is anyone gonna use this seriously? Probably not. Should you judge me for that? I dunno, that’s on you. Anyways enough serious talk, go smack some dudes with everyone’s favorite Starfish!”

The mod itself replaces all of the colors, including the UI. It’s … um … interesting! You can see it in action in the Tweet below:

FighterZ modding has came a long way. pic.twitter.com/BGShWOXvrn — Blitz (@_Mimikyu) February 17, 2018

We think the below reaction is honestly the most fitting in this situation:

Still, welcome to modding. Stranger things have happened, and will continue to happen. Interested in trying it out yourself? You can download the mod right here.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. For more about the game:

Dragon Ball FighterZ is born from what makes the Dragon Ball series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its all-powerful fighters. Partnering with Arc System Works, Dragon Ball FighterZ maximizes high end Anime graphics and brings easy to learn but difficult to master fighting gameplay.

High-end Anime Graphics

Using the power of the Unreal engine and the talented team at Arc System Works, Dragon Ball FighterZ is a visual tour-de-force.

3vs3 Tag/Support

Build your dream team and sharpen your skills to master high-speed tag combinations.

Thrilling Online Features

Ranked matches, interactive lobby, crazy 6-player Party Match… There is something for every taste!

Exclusive Story Mode

Discover a never-seen-before scenario featuring Android 21, a brand new character whose creation was supervised by Akira Toriyama himself.