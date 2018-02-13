Dragon Ball FighterZ PC Player Rate Drops By a Whopping 80%

When the highly anticipated Dragon Ball FighterZ game came out littler over two weeks ago, it was met with a lot of excitement and outstanding download numbers. Steam’s own player base was impressive at launch, but since then has taken a dramatic turn for the worse.

According to GitHyp, the concurrent player count for the Dragon Ball fighter have tanked by 80%, dropping just over 9,000 (which is a hilarious coincidence, by the way). Though the game didn’t launch to the most stellar reviews, seeing such a steep decline so quickly is surprising. Despite some of the complaints about the latest title, the animations and overall setup were phenomenal.

The game was also a huge seller for Bandai Namco, raking in an impressive 65.4 million yen and even holding a spot for EVO 2018. With the tournament spotlight, it will be interesting to see if this number fluctuates for the better or if it’s down for the count. Only time will tell regarding how many active players on the PC platform will still be engaged, but the reviews since its January 26th launch on PC are still held at “very positive.”

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. For more about the game:

Dragon Ball FighterZ is born from what makes the Dragon Ball series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its all-powerful fighters. Partnering with Arc System Works, Dragon Ball FighterZ maximizes high end Anime graphics and brings easy to learn but difficult to master fighting gameplay.

High-end Anime Graphics

Using the power of the Unreal engine and the talented team at Arc System Works, Dragon Ball FighterZ is a visual tour-de-force.

3vs3 Tag/Support

Build your dream team and sharpen your skills to master high-speed tag combinations.

Thrilling Online Features

Ranked matches, interactive lobby, crazy 6-player Party Match… There is something for every taste!

Exclusive Story Mode

Discover a never-seen-before scenario featuring Android 21, a brand new character whose creation was supervised by Akira Toriyama himself.