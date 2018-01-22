Dragon Ball FighterZ Review Round-Up

Dragon Ball FighterZ is only a few days away now. Our own review will be ready shortly after launch, after we’ve had plenty of time to explore the game’s story mode campaign and play on the servers with you guys. Many outlets have published their reviews, however, and so far the scores are looking incredibly encouraging. If you had high hopes for the best Dragon Ball Z game ever made, we think you may be getting your wish after all.

ResetEra member ‘DrakenAstro’ took it upon himself to collect all of the early reviews in this review thread, and he even included summaries and closing remarks from the various outlets. Below you’ll find a collection of review scores from six different outlets, along with their respective scores. Prepare yourselves; the hype is real:

WCCF Tech (9 / 10):

“Dragon Ball FighterZ is possibly the greatest Dragon Ball game of all time, and already one of the best fighting games of the year, if not the best. Great fighting and amazing visuals collide in this excellent anime fighter.”

EGM (90 / 100):

“While there have been many fighting games based on the Dragon Ball franchise, Dragon Ball FighterZ marks a modern approach through the means of fast-paced action. From its breathtaking visuals to ease of gameplay mastery, the new fighter is a good stepping stone to expand the fan base of the genre. However, it may not satisfy players who are looking for complexity.”

Gameblog.fr (8 / 10):

“Dragon Ball FighterZ is a fighting game by Arc System Works, a studio whose reputation is well established among combat game enthusiasts. It offers simple gameplay in appearance, with automatic combos or just hammering one touch, but it becomes more complex when digging a little, with opportunities for offensive combos quite important.”

Gamepro (87 / 100):

“Sublime anime-punch-up with scalable, very dynamic combat system that should inspire beginners and professionals alike.”

GBATemp (90 / 100):

“Dragon Ball Z is a video game franchise that has many beloved entries, from the Legacy of Goku series, to the Budokai and Tenkaichi games. However, these games have always been targeted to its niche fanbase. Dragon Ball FighterZ is different; it’s a fighting game that everyone, including veteran DBZ fans and newcomers alike, can enjoy wholeheartedly.”

Trusted Reviews (9 / 10):

“For Arc System Works, Dragon Ball FighterZ is a chance at real mainstream success. The Guilty Gear games are universally excellent, and have a dedicated fanbase, but their hardcore nature meant they always lost to the Street Fighters and Tekkens of the world when it came to sales. The Dragon Ball license could be what gets the masses interested in the studio’s particular brand of air-dashing, spectacular combat.”

