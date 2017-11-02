Dragon Ball FighterZ Story Trailer Reveals Terrifying New Enemies and Unlikely Heroes

Bandai Namco just released an intense new story trailer for Dragon Ball FighterZ, which gives us our very first in-depth look at the game’s narrative, which is threaded through three unique arcs featuring different characters from the Dragon Ball universe. You can check out the trailer above, and prepare yourselves: things are getting pretty far-out.

“Dragon Ball FighterZ’s story mode links players with the body and mind of Goku to discover what caused all the Dragon Ball warriors to lose consciousness when a group of warrior clones appeared,” this morning’s press release reads. “Players will play through three story arcs to uncover the nefarious plot behind this highly unusual situation.”

It would appear that our newest Android, Android 21, is behind all of these mysterious new clones. The clones are all veiled in shadow and have red eyes so, you know, they’re probably going to be bad guys. As soon as they show up, all of the world’s most powerful warriors and protectors fall and lose consciousness. Coincidence? I think not!

From the trailer I think that we can assume that during this period, the rest of the Androids are immune to the consciousness scrambling effects. This could make for some very interesting new plot developments, since we’re not used to seeing Androids 16, 17, and 18 act as heroes. I think it will be a fun change of pace seeing how these Androids play a part in reviving and aiding Goku and the gang, who we’re so used to lavishing all our attention upon.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently slated for a January 26 release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. As we get closer to the release date, it’s very likely that Bandai Namco will host another beta period, so stay tuned for additional details. We loved our limited time with the game so far, and can’t wait to go hands on again!