Dragon Ball FighterZ: Super Baby 2 Revealed as New DLC Fighter

It has reportedly been revealed that Super Baby 2 is the latest and greatest DLC fighter for Dragon Ball FighterZ. The most recent DLC fighter for the title, Master Roshi, released back in September, so it seems about the right time to reveal and release a new one. Of all the DLC fighters revealed so far for the latest FighterZ Pass, Super Baby 2 is maybe the strangest.

According to Ryokutya2089, the latest issue of Weekly Jump includes the Japanese announcement that Super Baby 2 will be joining the popular fighting video game. While we don't have the issue in front of ourselves to confirm, Ryokutya2089 has been extremely reliable in the past, so it seems like only a matter of time before Super Baby 2 is officially announced for Dragon Ball FighterZ by Bandai Namco Entertainment America.

Super Baby 2, if you are somehow not familiar, comes from Dragon Ball GT. This is a later, more powerful form of the antagonist Baby, who is a member of the Tuffle race with a serious grudge against Saiyans. If that makes you think, "That sounds like Dragon Ball GT's version of Cell," you're not actually all that far off.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The most recent DLC fighter for the video game, Master Roshi, relased back in September. Assuming the news of Super Baby 2 joining the game is accurate, there remains one more fighter to be revealed in the future. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the anime fighting video game right here.

[H/T Gematsu]