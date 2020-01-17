Dragon Ball FighterZ Is Adding Ultra Instinct Goku

Dragon Ball FighterZ is getting yet another version of Goku as a playable fighter, though this one is the form that people have been asking for and wondering about the most. Ultra Instinct Goku, the superpowered form the character reaches in Dragon Ball Super, is coming to the game. This was revealed from scans of the latest V-Jump magazine, and though we don’t have an exact release date for the character yet, an official announcement will likely be coming soon.

The new character was spotted in the V-Jump magazine by ryokutya2089 (via Gematsu), and it shouldn’t be too much longer before we get to know more about the fighter. More information about Ultra Instinct Goku will be revealed during the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finals which are scheduled to take place from February 8th to February 9th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ultra Instinct Goku is pretty much one of the only versions of the fighter that the game doesn’t have yet, so seeing it added seemed pretty much inevitable. That’s especially true when you consider that Jiren was already added to the game around this time last year, Jiren being the fighter that Goku goes up against when he must tap into his Ultra Instict form to even stand a chance.

If other Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC characters are any indicators of what will happen, we’ll see this fighter released as a relatively low-priced add-on for the game. Jiren and other DLC characters were priced at $4.99 upon release, so expect Ultra Instinct Goku to cost the same.

The Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour event where we’ll learn more about this character is also worth keeping an eye on if you’re still active in the game. It’s where the best of the best will compete for people to be entertained and educated, and it’s the second World Tour that Bandai Namco has put on since the game’s release.

“The Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour 2019/2020 is the second year of the global tournament series for the smash-hit fighting game by Bandai Namco Entertainment,” the World Tour’s site said about the event. “Catch all the action from the best fights live by following our stream, or participate in the events and be the one to fight for a spot in the Final. With over a dozen offline events across the world, the ultimate fighter could be you!”

Expect an official announcement of Ultra Instinct Goku either during or just before the World Tour.