Dragon Ball FighterZ Will Totally Let You Collect Dragon Balls

Bandai Namco’s Dragon Ball FighterZ looks to be the total package when it comes to fighting games, with its multiplayer-oriented fighting set-up (based on teams), its unbelievably good anime-style visuals, and a roster that would put other anime fighters to shame.

But now the developers at Arc System Works are really upping the ante, as it appears that you’ll be able to collect Dragon Balls over the course of the match.

Game Informer recently provided first details about the Dragon Balls being included in the game, which should be no surprise since it’s covering a month’s worth of exclusive content for FighterZ. However, they’re being kept to a minimum, which means we don’t really know just what the Dragon Balls will be capable of.

But the team at Shoryuken seems to have a better idea, noting, “Dragon Ball FighterZ will allow players to actually collect all seven Dragon Balls in a single match. By completing certain actions, players will be granted Dragon Balls during the match. As for what collecting all seven does, this hasn’t been revealed as of yet. However, producer Tomoko Hiroki did say that the Dragon Balls “represent a system that isn’t found in any other fighting game, and is a brand new feature in the Dragon Ball series.”

It sounds like the Dragon Balls may have a similar effect to the Infinity Stones featured in Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, providing secondary effects over the course of a battle that will serve in the player’s favor. Again, that’s not confirmed yet, but that seems like a very likely scenario, save for your character going completely Super Saiyan after possibly collecting all seven.

Whatever the case, collecting Dragon Balls could very well change the dynamic of a match in Dragon Ball FighterZ, and we should have more information soon that will spill the beans on just what they’ll be able to do. In the meantime, all we can do is dream about collecting the Dragon Balls and putting the likes of Vegeta in his place. Now that’s what going “over 9000!” is all about.

Dragon Ball FighterZ will release in February 2018 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.