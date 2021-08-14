Dragon Ball Games, DLC Go on Sale for a Limited Time

✖

Thanks to some sales going on now inspired by EVO 2021 or otherwise, Dragon Ball fans can pick up a number of different games and DLC items for the games at discounted prices. Games like Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and Dragon Ball FighterZ are on sale alongside DLC fighters to fill out your rosters. The games and other content will only be on sale for a while though, so if there’s anything you want from the discounts, you’ll have to be quick.

The sales are mostly limited to the PlayStation Store and Steam, so if you’re playing on either of those platforms, you’ll be good to go. As Bandai Namco noted on Twitter, the sale on Steam has something to do with the EVO 2021 event that’s going on now. The same connection wasn’t drawn to PlayStation, but things are on sale there, too, regardless of what’s happening over on Steam.

Below you can find a quick rundown of all the notable discounts on both the PlayStation listings and the Steam listings as well as the discounted prices.

PlayStation Discounts

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot: $20.99

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate Edition: $47.49

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2: $8.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Super Pass: $11.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra Pass: $11.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Ultra Pack Set: $7.49

Dragon Ball FighterZ: $8.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition: $16.49

Steam Discounts

Basically every Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC fighter is on sale for $2.49

Dragon Ball FighterZ: $8.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ – SSGSS Lobby Avatars: $0.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Stamps: Girls Pack: $0.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Commentator Voice: $2.49

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Fighter Pass 2: $9.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Fighter Pass 3: $9.99

For those who are planning on picking up Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 or plan to spend some more time with the game in the future, know that another DLC character is coming soon. Bandai Namco’s been teasing Jiren (Full Power) recently, though the character doesn’t yet have a confirmed release date.