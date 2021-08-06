Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Trailer Shows Off Jiren, Teases Next DLC Fighter

✖

After releasing nearly five years ago, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is still pulling from the extensive Dragon Ball universe to add new content to the game. The next DLC release called the “Legendary Pack 2” is scheduled to release some time during Fall 2021 and will include two different characters. One of those is Jiren at Full Power while the other is still unknown, but a trailer showing off Jiren that was released this week might give some hints as to who the next character will be.

The trailer below was shared by Bandai Namco this week to give players their best look yet at Jiren whenever he’s maxed out his power level. Jiren and Ultra Instinct Goku do battle in the trailer while Jiren shows off some of his signature moves from Dragon Ball Super including his lightning-fast punches.

Jiren (Full Power) is on his way to #DRAGONBALLXenoverse2! Push past your limits to take on the toughest member of the Pride Troopers. Watch our gameplay trailer! Are you ready to fight the strongest warrior from Universe 11? Purchase: https://t.co/oqWrx1WleM pic.twitter.com/eYtDNPoSBG — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) August 6, 2021

Beyond Jiren (Full Power), Bandai Namco also teased what’s to come next for the game. The second half of the video showed Goku and Vegeta preparing to perform the Fusion Dance, but the teaser cuts off before we get to see the completion of the ritual.

That teaser had led people to believe that the next DLC character after Jiren will be a version of Gogeta, the Saiyan fusion formed when Goku and Vegeta perform the Fusion Dance correctly. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 already has the Super Saiyan and Super Saiyan 4 versions of Gogeta, but that means there are other power levels that have been omitted. That does leave room for another Gogeta to be added, though some have suggested that the next fighter could be a failed fusion or a character Gogeta found, but those suggestions seem less likely given how popular variants of Goku, Vegeta, and their fusions are in these games.

More content beyond the characters are set to be included in the Legendary Pack 2, but we don’t yet know its full contents. The first Legendary Pack, for comparison, included Pikkon and Toppo (God of Destruction) as well as missions, parallel quests, new moves, costumes, and more, so we can likely expect similar plans for the next round of DLC when it releases in the fall.