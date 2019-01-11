‘Dragon Ball’ Games Super Showcase Coming Next Week With New Game Announcements Coming

It’s been a little while since we’ve heard anything new on the Dragon Ball gaming front, aside from what’s happening with the team’s forthcoming Super Dragon Ball Heroes card battle game for Switch. But that’ll change in just a few days, as a forthcoming event is sure to have some big announcements.

Bandai Namco announced that a special Dragon Ball Games Super Showcase will take place on January 14, running from 4 to 5 PM. Although specifics weren’t given with the showcase, it appears that both Dragon Ball Xenoverse and Dragon Ball FighterZ will be getting focus.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the tweet, which you can see below, the publisher indicates that the game’s producers will be on hand, including Xenoverse 2‘s Masayuki Hirano and Dragon Ball FighterZ‘s Tomoko Hiroki. Both will have “big interviews” in store.

You have 4 DAYS to prepare! If you’re a fan of #DRAGONBALL games tune into our #twitch livestream on Jan. 14 from 4-5PM PST! There will be BIG reveals, BIG news and BIG interviews with the producers of Dragon Ball FighterZ and Xenoverse 2. Watch it here: //t.co/igEOC94nW8 pic.twitter.com/ODmbAtVq30 — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) January 10, 2019

And, yes, the show will be live streamed on Bandai Namco’s channel, so you can see everything as it happens!

As far as what will be shown, we’ll likely find out if Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ card game is coming to the West. But it’ll be primarily about the fighting games. Will we get Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3, perhaps? Or maybe the team will have more Xenoverse 2 announcements in store, since that game is still doing well?

Then there’s FighterZ. We’re sure to see a second season of content announced, although we’ll have to find out who Hiroki has in mind. Some new fighters would make sense, since Bandai Namco is currently in the middle of a second season for Tekken 7, complete with Negan from The Walking Dead. (Here’s hoping SoulCalibur VI follows suit.)

We’ll let you know what gets revealed. Be sure to tune in, Dragon Ball fans. There’s a party incoming!

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 and Dragon Ball FighterZ are available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

What announcements do you want to see from the event? Let me know on Twitter at @TheDCD!