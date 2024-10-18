Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Previews What’s Coming in the First Update

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero only just came out this month, but it hasn’t yet gotten any post-launch updates to fix bugs or nerf characters. Those days are numbered, however, with Bandai Namco previewing today the very first update for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero that’ll release in late October, according to the publisher. This first update will target certain issues with controls, stability, and the difficulty of some stages in the Episode Battle mode, but the preview of the first update also confirmed the character who’s about to get the nerf hammer: Yajirobe.

Bandai Namco only offered a very brief look at the first Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero update via the Dragon Ball Games Twitter account, but seeing Yajirobe’s name is all that we need to know about what’s planned for that fighter. The current plans for the game’s first update are outlined below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero‘s First Patch

Improvement of an issue where some controls become unresponsive during online matches when classic controls are selected

Adjustment of difficulty levels when playing certain stages in Episode Battle on lower difficulty settings

Adjustment of Yajirobe’s stats

Improved operational stability

“Adjustment” here for Yajirobe almost certainly means nerfs given how the character’s been looked upon in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero‘s online meta. The Dragon Ball game is not meant to be a fair and balanced fighter which makes sense considering how there are over 180 characters with vastly different power levels — that’s also why ranked matches in Sparking! Zero are pretty much dominated by Vegito and Broly players. Yajirobe, by comparison, is supposed to be a supremely weak character compared to pretty much everyone else just as he is in Dragon Ball Z and beyond, but he’d managed to be quite a problem in Sparking! Zero thanks to his Senzu Bean move. It’s an ability that allows him to restore his health which, when combined with any kind of defensive tactics like running away, allows Yajirobe to last much longer than other Sparking! Zero characters. These fights often result in a verdict by timing out, but that’s assuming the other player doesn’t just quit out of boredom first.

Yajirobe proves to be stronger than expected in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.

That’s obviously not the intended effect, so despite being weak overall, Yajirobe will apparently be first in line for nerfs. Other Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero characters will almost certainly be buffed or nerfed as well, but for Yajirobe players, you better get in your cheesy ranked matches while you can before the Senzu Bean move is gutted.

While these updates will buff and nerf different Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero characters over time, we’re only a few short months away from actually getting new characters, too. A DLC schedule shared not long ago showed the plans for when the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and Dragon Ball Daima DLCs will release with Super Hero coming first and two Dragon Ball Daima DLCs releasing afterwards. Two characters from Dragon Ball Daima were confirmed for Sparking! Zero‘s second DLC just this week with Vegeta (mini) and the new demon character, Glorio, coming to the game early next year.