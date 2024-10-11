Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Season Pass Schedule Confirms When the DLCs Release

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is officially out now after its early access period with over 180 characters to choose from, but in true Dragon Ball fashion, the current roster is far from the end of Bandai Namco’s plans. A season pass was previously announced with plans for at least Dragon Ball Daima and Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes to be included in the DLCs, though it was uncertain what the third DLC would look like. Bandai Namco has now clarified that one of the DLCs will be focused on Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero while the other two will pull from Dragon Ball Daima, and even better than that, we know when these Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero DLCs will release.

The release schedule for the DLCs comes courtesy of the Season Pass page on Steam which is live now that it can be bought independently from the base game instead of as a Deluxe Edition bundle. The Season Pass will include “more than 20 playable characters,” Bandai Namco said, and the first two of those will release as early as Q1 2025.

That’s when the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero DLC will release, according to the schedule. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero‘s DLC roadmap will start with that one in Q1 2025 with the next DLC featuring Dragon Ball Daima releasing in the same quarter. That likely means that the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero one will be coming pretty quickly at the start of next year — perhaps even in January — if the first Dragon Ball Daima DLC is scheduled to arrive in the same quarter.

After those two, a third DLC featuring more characters from Dragon Ball Daima will release in Q2 2025. That doesn’t account for the mystery DLC that was spotted recently, but that one again is most likely just cosmetics.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero promo art for the Season Pass has already essentially confirmed that Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 will be added, and other likely candidates include Orange Piccolo, Cell Max, and Gohan Beast. The mini version of Goku from Dragon Ball Daima is also already in the game, so mini versions of some of the other characters joining him in that new anime will probably also follow suit.

Whenever these DLCs are released in the first half of next year, those who don’t have the Season Pass will be able to purchase the DLCs independently, so you’re easily able to wait and see if each of the DLCs have worthwhile characters before you opt in. If you do have the Season Pass, however, you’ll get three days of early access to these DLCs just like you did if you bought the Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Deluxe Edition, so expect to go up against some people that have gotten a head start practicing the new characters if you decide to buy them a la carte.