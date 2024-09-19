Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Trailer Finally Reveals Full Roster of Over 180 Characters

At long last, Dragon Ball fans finally know of every single Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero character that'll be playable in the game when it releases next month. These fighters come from Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Daima, and the various Dragon Ball movies between those series to amount to over 180 playable characters right at launch. These Dragon Ball characters have been revealed periodically during themed trailers that dropped nearly weekly leading up to the fighting game's release, but Bandai Namco treated everyone to one final roster trailer this week to finally reveal the rest of the Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero fighters.

Of course, the reveal was marred somewhat by a leak beforehand that showed off a character select screen featuring several unannounced fighters. The leak was exciting in that it revealed that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero would have even more characters than expected with the roster's empty and filled tiles expanding to accommodate additional fighters, but the leak did take some of the oomph out of the trailer for those who saw it early.

For those who didn't, however, the Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero "Full Roster" trailer featured a ton of deep cuts from the Dragon Ball franchise like an otherwise random Frieza Force Soldier who fights Bardock, Cooler, and even Dr. Wheelo. The full list of newly announced characters can also be found below to show who all is joining the fight now:

New Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Fighters

Frieza Force Soldier

Frost

Toppo (God of Destruction)

Cabba

Cabba (Super Saiyan)

Cabba (Super Saiyan 2)

Goku (Teen)

Broly (Z)

Broly (Z) Super Saiyan

Broly (Z) Legendary Super Saiyan

Cooler

Cooler (Final Form)

Metal Cooler

Android 13

Fusion Android 13

Super Garlic Jr.

Dr. Wheelo

Lord Slug

Lord Slug (Giant Form)

Turles

Bojack

Full-Power Bojack

Hirudegarn

Tapion

Janemba

Super Janemba

Super Gogeta (Z)

During the trailer, it was also revealed that the Dragon Ball Daima version of Goku will be the mystery pre-order character alongside several versions of Gogeta and Broly, so this'll be the first time that version of Goku has been playable in any game.

So, with the Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero roster now fully revealed, where does the game even go from here in terms of more characters? Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is almost a meme at this point in the best possible way because of how long the game's been supported with new content over the years, so Dragon Ball fans can only hope the same will be true for Sparking! Zero. As for known DLC plans, we know the Dragon Ball game will be getting at least three DLC packs. One of those is for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and another is for Dragon Ball Daima, though the one presumably releasing between those two is a mystery, for now.