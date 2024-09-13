Huge Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Leak May Have Spoiled the Rest of the Roster

Dragon Ball fans who've enjoyed the surprises of seeing what Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero characters are revealed in each trailer may want to avert their eyes as it seems the rest of the fighting game's roster (and maybe more) have leaked. This leak follows the Dragon Ball GT character trailer from yesterday which was surprising enough given that people were only somewhat hopeful that Dragon Ball GT fighters would be added, but the full leak showcasing what's still to come has more deep cuts than people expected would make it into the Dragon Ball game.

The leak in question seems to have come from a media company which uploaded some Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero footage ahead of schedule which, fortunately for eager Dragon Ball fans looking to learn more about the remaining characters, just so happened to consist of the player scrolling through the roster. Some of the characters seen in the gameplay were already known, but others come as a surprise.

The tweet below is one of several circulating online now that shows some of these remaining fighters. Those include characters like the larger version of Garlic Jr., a Frieza soldier from the movie Dragon Ball Z: Bardock – The Father of Goku, another version of Goku seemingly from Dragon Ball Daima this time, the God of Destruction variant for Toppo, Tapion, and, perhaps most surprising of all, Dr. Wheelo.

HERE IS THE FOOTAGE IN HIGH QUALITY #SparkingZero #DragonBall #DragonBallSparkingZero pic.twitter.com/PSdsS331ou — UR Ingenious Scheme on a Grand Scale Bota Magetta (@URbotamagetta) September 13, 2024

Those are just a few of the characters newly revealed in these leaks, but the confusing thing is that these newly confirmed characters amount to more roster slots than Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero currently has to fill. With the Dragon Ball GT characters announced, there were only 10 characters left to go. The leaks consist of more than just 10 characters, however, so we're either seeing DLC fighters here or fighters that will cause the roster to grow even larger than it was assumed to be. Given that the three different DLCs planned for the Dragon Ball game don't even have release dates yet, it seems more likely that these are extra fighters coming to the base game which will make it so that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has over 180 characters at launch.

Dragon Ball Daima is the focus of one of those DLCs, however, so it's interesting to see what appears to be the Daima version of Goku here in this roster. Preordering the game nets you early unlocks of three variants each for Gogeta and Broly as well as one mystery character that's said to have never been playable in a Dragon Ball game before. With the presumed Daima version of Goku now spotted in the leaked gameplay, many are speculating that Daima Goku may be the mystery preorder character.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero producer Jun Furutani said recently that we'll know of all base game characters before the Dragon Ball game releases so that there aren't any mystery unlocks or secret characters, so we'll see in more trailers soon if this leaked roster is accurate or not.