New Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero Update Released, Check Out the Patch Notes

A new update for Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero has today gone live across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Since arriving this past fall, developer Spike Chunsoft and Bandai Namco Entertainment have continued to release new updates for Sparking Zero at a frequent cadence. These updates have mainly squashed bugs and improved other issues players have come across over time. Now, Spike Chunsoft has let loose another patch for DBZ: Sparking Zero that is one of the smallest so far, although it’s still quite important.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Available to download today, March 4th, this new Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero update only includes a couple of tweaks. The first is related to Legendary Warrior Face Offs as Spike Chunsoft has resolved an issue related to Broly’s Super. Other balancing has also been made with these Face Offs, although they haven’t been detailed. Additionally, this patch also comes with tweaks for Picolo, specifically in relation to his transformation ability. This move will now allow Piccolo to regain health upon transforming for the first time. It’s a small adjustment but one that should make Piccolo more powerful overall.

To see everything that has changed with this new Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero update, you can view the full patch notes courtesy of Bandai Namco below.

Game Mode Changes and Adjustments

Legendary Warrior Face Off Fixed an issue where Broly (Super)’s stats could be lowered by following certain steps. Battle balance has been adjusted.



Character Adjustments and Changes

Piccolo (SH) Potential Release, Orange Piccolo Adjusted so that spirit and stamina are restored only the first time you transform.



Others