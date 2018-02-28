Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Gets a Huge, Free Update

While a lot of attention is going into Bandai Namco’s Dragon Ball FighterZ, it hasn’t forgotten about the community backing its 3D brawler Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. In fact, it’s just provided that game with a huge new update that can be downloaded free of charge.

Here’s what players can expect from the update, which is also broken down (alongside Extra Pack #2) in the video above:

New Battle Techniques, including Limit Burst (temporary increase in strength to get an upper hand in desperate situations) and Flash Revive (where the player sacrifices hit points to revive their ally)

New Awoken Skill and SSGSS Transformations

New Partner Customizations

New additional outfits for player avatars

Turn your Master Into a Partner by raising your friendship level to maximum and turning your Master into a powerful partner to unleash combined combos and techniques

More Figures and Scenarios coming soon to the Hero Colosseum

In addition, Bandai Namco has also confirmed that the game will be getting several new online events across the board, including 2 vs. 2 bouts and more. The trailer above breaks down just what players will be getting.

“The Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 world continues to grow and offer more customizations, abilities, environments and game modes for players to enjoy,” the company noted in a press release.

It appears that the update is available for all platforms across the board, including Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch, and it should prompt automatically the next time you start the game up.

On top of today’s update, Bandai Namco has been adding other content to the game consistently, including the Extra Pack #2, which is available for $16.99 starting tomorrow, and includes Ultra Instinct Goku in action, along with Jiren, Android 17 (from Dragon Ball Super) and the mysterious Fu in playable form. Chances are thoday’s update also preps the game for that incoming content, so fans can jump in and enjoy what it has to offer.

And the game is also getting enhanced graphics so that it looks better than ever. You can read more about that update here.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch.