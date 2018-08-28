Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC Leak Reveals Fan-Favorite DB Super Characters

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 fans got a nice surprise earlier this month when the Extra Pack 3 finally got a release date, bringing with it Super Baby Vegeta and Kefla. Now a new leak has emerged, potentially revealing two new DLC characters on the horizon!

Warning, spoilers ahead:

According to the most recent leak on Resetera, it looks like we are getting a new Broly, which shouldn’t come as a surprise, in addition to Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta.

According to the datamine in the tweet above, we’ve got a sneak peek at what’s on the horizon for the game potentially now that the Pack 3 is available. For fans of Gogeta, to see his fusion form in-game is exciting, especially when looking at how powerful he is and what he could bring to the game.

For those that may not know, Gogeta is the resulting Fusion from Goku and Vegeta. He’s known for not only being incredibly fast, but for his immense power as well. Arguably one of the most powerful characters in the Dragon Ball Z series, his inclusion in Xenoverse 2 is a bigger deal than many realize.

As one commenter pointed it out, this does make the decision to show off the Fusion Reborn movie alongside the Broly flick more practical, especially with how much hype is surrounding this title, despite it being a few years old.

This also makes Gogeta canon, which for hardcore fans of the long-standing franchise is pretty phenomenal following Fusion Reborn. Since his part in defeating Janemba using his famous Stardust Breaker move, to see that in the open world RPG format of Xenoverse is going to be incredible, especially since this character is known for his tanklike ability to take damage.

As far as the Extra Pack 3 goes, the DLC is available now, as of Aug. 28th. For more about Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2:

“You are the protagonist! Stand with Goku and his friends as you battle a new enemy that has been warping DRAGON BALL’s history. Fight alongside famous fighters from Z, Super, GT, and more, including movie-only characters like Turles, Broly, and Janemba, the mysterious Masked Saiyan, and many others.”