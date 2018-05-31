Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Getting More Downloadable Content

Even with all the new competitors joining Dragon Ball FighterZ (including the two that are due tomorrow), Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is still seeing all sorts of action.

A new video has been released, with Xenoverse producer Masayuki Hirano announcing that the game will be seeing even more updates and downloadable content, even a couple of years after its initial release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the video above, in which Hirano notes that more content is on the way along with other additions. The full transcript is below as originally posted by Gematsu:

“Hello, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 fans. Long time no see, this is Hirano, the producer of Xenoverse 2.

First off, I wanted to give you my biggest thanks for supporting Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. And today, I was hoping to make an announcement to the fans out there. Some of you may remember, but when we announced this title, we promised to support the game for a year after launch. And we have been successful enough to run the game for a year and a half now, and that’s all thanks to the support from the fans.

However, since we did say ‘a year,’ there may be some people thinking there’s no more new experiences and content coming to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. So that’s why I wanted to take this time out to make an announcement.

It’s not the end of Xenoverse 2 yet. And we aim to optimize the online experience for all users with free updates. We will be addressing the network connection issues you may be encountering during battle, and we also plan to make adjustments and balances to the skills / attacks, as well as the rules so that battling each other online is a more streamlined experience for everyone.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 still has much more to offer, so although Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 and Dragon Ball FighterZ are very different in genre, we would like to keep expanding both worlds, so that players can continue enjoying the game for a long period of time.

So we hope that you will continue to support and enjoy the Dragon Ball game series.”

While there isn’t a schedule for what’s planned next, Xenoverse 2 fans should definitely look forward to something soon.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.