Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 For PC Can Be Yours For A Kamehame-Hot Price

While a lot of anticipation is going into Bandai Namco’s Dragon Ball FighterZ – which is only a couple of days from release – there’s still a large part of the community that’s getting into Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, and all the 3D fighting action that it has to offer.

The game has been making the rounds for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and, as of recently, Nintendo Switch, but it’s also a pretty big hit on PC. And if you have a laptop or desktop and a yearning to send opponents into the middle of next week with a flurry of punches and kicks, have we got a deal for you.

Fanatical has recently put Xenoverse 2 on sale for PC, going for the low price of $17.99. That’s a 64 percent savings off its normal price of $49.99, and makes the game a steal for fighting fans.

But, yes, there’s a catch – the sale is only going on for a limited time. You basically have until 10 AM EDT tomorrow morning to pick it up. But that’s still more than enough time to get into the fighting action, if you haven’t done so already on another platform.

In case you missed out on Xenoverse 2, here’s a rundown of all its features:

Relive the DRAGON BALL story by time traveling and changing historic moments in the DRAGON BALL universe

Next-gen visuals bring the DRAGON BALL anime experience to life

New characters and boss fights

Brand new hub city 7X the size of the original game with 300 players online at the same time

More in depth character creation system and battle adjustments

It’s a very good fighting game, with a great open-world hub to explore and plenty of awesome encounters to partake in, especially if you’re a fan of the anime series. Again, we know a lot of you really want FighterZ – hell, so do we – but this is a good game to get into while you’re waiting for that one to roll around in January.

So head on over and take advantage of this great deal.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is also available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.