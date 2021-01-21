Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Confirms Toppo DLC, Reveals First Screenshots

✖

Toppo from Dragon Ball Super is coming to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 as a DLC fighter with the first screenshots showing off the combatant revealed this week by Bandai Namco. The Pride Trooper who was able to harness the power of a God of Destruction was shown using some of his abilities players will master when he comes to the game. He’ll be included in the Legendary Pack 1 that’s due out in Spring 2021 but does not yet have an exact release date.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 players can check out the first official look at Toppo in the screenshots below that come from the Bandai Namco Europe Twitter account. We see Toppo using moves like his Justice Blast as well as other justice-themed abilities while harnessing the power of the Gods of Destruction like he did during the Tournament of Power. Based on what we’ve seen so far, it appears as though this version of Toppo will always be in his powered-up state as opposed to it being a transformation he achieves during battle. Bandai Namco's description of the character that has "God of Destruction" alongside his name suggests as much, too.

Behold the power of a God of Destruction!

Toppo, the leader of the Pride Troopers from Universe 11, will arrive this spring with Pikkon as part of the Legendary Pack 1 for #DragonBall Xenoverse 2! #DBXV2 pic.twitter.com/j3YzfDNKfO — BANDAI NAMCO EUROPE (@BandaiNamcoEU) January 21, 2021

“After the already announced Pikkon, Toppo (God of Destruction) is the second confirmed character for the incoming LEGENDARY PACK 1,” Bandai Namco said about the new fighter. “As one of the God of Destruction candidates, Toppo is definitely one of the most powerful fighters in the universe!”

Alongside the Legendary Pack 1, a free update will also release that’ll add a Janemba CC Mascot as well five new Hero Colosseum figures: Topo (God of Destruction), Pikkon, Janemba, Gogeta (Super Saiyan 1), and Vegeta (SSGSS). That update should release with the Legendary Pack 1 which means it also has a Spring 2021 release window.

One thing that’s interesting to note about the Toppo DLC is that it’s included in what’s being called the Legendary Pack 1. The numbering of the DLC pack implies that there will indeed be more than one Legendary Pack in the future which means that even though Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is over four years old now, it’s still got more DLC on the way.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will release Toppo as part of the Legendary Pack 1 sometime in Spring 2021.