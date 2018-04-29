Dragon Ball Z Themed Baseball Uniforms Are a Thing in Taiwan

While Taiwan’s baseball glory days are behind them, they still know how to play in style, and by style I mean rock Dragon Ball Z uniforms.

One of Taiwan’s most popular pro baseball teams, Chinatrust Brothers, will rock Dragon Ball Z-themed uniforms next month on May 5 and 6 when they face off against Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions (gosh, I love Taiwanese baseball team names).

Not only will Chinatrust Brothers look fresh in their orange “BrotherZ” uniforms, but apparently they will be making history as the first professional team to official adorn Dragon Ball Z uniforms.

To accompany the historic day, Taiwanese voice actors and actresses who provide the local dub will be at the stadium, where there will be limited edition Dragon Ball-themed baseball merch on sale. That’s something I didn’t image typing today, but also something that makes me sad knowing that I’m stuck in the United States where we are boring, and don’t have Dragon Ball Z baseball uniforms or teams called Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions. You can’t see me right now, but I’m frowning at my computer.

For more information on the event, click here (granted if you can’t read Taiwanese you won’t be able to read much without access to a handy-dandy online translator).

In other recent Dragon Ball news, earlier this week was notably the 29-year-anniversary of Dragon Ball Z. Yes, you read that right, Dragon Ball Z is 29. As in almost 30. Or as in almost dad age. You can feel sad and old now. But if you don’t want to be sad, then just remember that also earlier this week Goku admitted he’s never kissed anyone.

As for recent Dragon Ball video game news, there has been a lot. Just three days ago, Dragon Ball FighterZ welcomed the one and only Fused Zamasu to the roster. Meanwhile, today, a new patch released focused on roster balancing. It notably brought changes to over 14 characters. And lastly, a new trailer leaked showing of Vegito Blue, seemingly confirming that he will be the next character to join the growing roster. When exactly he will arrive though, remains to be seen.

