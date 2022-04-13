Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Rumor Teases New DLC

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has already gotten several instances of DLC since the game’s release in 2020, but it looks like it might have at least one more on the way if a new rumor is to be believed. Twitter user DbsHype who covers all things related to Dragon Ball indicated as much this week by saying outright that the “next DLC will be announced soon.” Another tease shared not long afterwards appeared to hint more directly at what this DLC may entail.

The quote tweet below from DbsHype began with the embedded tweet where the Dragon Ball insider noted that it’d been around 10 months since the last Kakarot DLC was announced. Following up on that, they added that the next DLC will soon be announced and encouraged people to guess about what it might pertain to.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just around a day afterwards, another tweet highlighted the tease once more and showed a screenshot from a video containing a track from Dragon Ball Z. It notably showed Goku’s father, Bardock, a Saiyan who’s not yet in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot despite the game’s goal of covering Goku’s many encounters and fights throughout the various Dragon Ball timelines.

Kakarot has gotten three major DLC so far. Those include A New Power Awakens which featured the Battle of Gods story divided into two separate parts as well as Trunks: The Warrior of Hope, a DLC which centered around Trunks and the Androids. In some of the marketing for the latter, it was regarded as the “final DLC” for Kakarot.

#DBZKakarot's Producer Hashino's Special Video Message



Hmm, more Kakarot DLC coming this year? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/4hm1Rel3AP — SUPER クロニクルス (@SupaChronicles) January 3, 2022

That would normally disprove or at least cast doubt on these sorts of rumors, but during a Dragon Ball event earlier this year, those in charge of Kakarot gave players some hope that there might actually be more DLC. Hashino, the producer working on Kakarot, referred to the latest DLC as the “third DLC” rather than the final one. The producer also said the team will be giving it their all this year again and encouraged players to join them “for a great 2022 with Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. That inspired hopes for more content, and if these latest rumors are to be believed, it looks like players may get exactly that.

Bandai Namco has not yet formally announced any plans for more Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC at this time.