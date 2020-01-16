Check Out the First Hour of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

The launch of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is quickly approaching with the game scheduled to release on January 17th, but you won’t have to wait that long to see more candid looks at Goku’s latest adventure. Bandai Namco provided ComicBook.com with a review copy of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, and while we won’t have a review up this week due to the timing of when we received the game, we’ve already embarked on the new retelling of Dragon Ball Z. We played through the first hour of the game and recorded that gameplay with commentary to show you what you can expect to find when you start your journey.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot follows the Dragon Ball Z story quite faithfully, so you can look forward to seeing all of your favorite moments and characters from the anime and manga in this game. We see a few examples of that near the start through our introduction to Goku, Gohan, and some mysterious other characters like Raditz who Dragon Ball Z fans will already know all too well. True to the anime’s structure though, we also get what you might consider some filler moments in the form of side quests and lighthearted objectives.

Doing things like collecting apples and fishing aren’t the types of adventures one might expect from a Dragon Ball Z game, but this isn’t your typical Dragon Ball Z adaptation. It’s a fighting game of course with battles at its core, but it quickly becomes evident that CyberConnect2 and Bandai Namco have crafted something that’s much more than a brawler. You’ll be asked to manage skill trees, special emblems collected from key characters, outfit your parties with support characters, and accomplish tasks that exist on the opposite end of the spectrum from fighting superpowered villains.

There’s a lot more to be said about Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot though. Some of that was covered in our video while other parts will have to wait until we’ve invested more time into the game and the review is finished. Before either of those things happen though, you’ll be able to play Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot yourself to see how Dragon Ball Z looks in its new RPG retelling.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on January 17th. Pre-orders are live now with discounts.

