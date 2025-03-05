The Best Version of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Is Nearly $100 Off

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot recently celebrated its 5-year anniversary, and the game remains a favorite among Dragon Ball fans. This third-person action RPG lets players experience the story as Goku himself, immersing fans in the world of the game. The focus on story, side quests, and in-game activities outside of fighting is part of what players love about Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. But with the base game priced at $60 and Season Pass purchases required to unlock new story, the game can be an expensive habit. Thankfully, right now, gamers can get the massive Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Legendary Edition for nearly $100 less than usual!

For those familiar with the Dragon Ball Z anime, the story in Kakarot begins with the Raditz saga and runs through the end of the Kid Buu Saga. Gamers get to experience many canon events from the series, along with new side-quests and sub stories that add depth to the DBZ lore. For gamers who want to experience the Super Saiyan battles themselves while revisiting the original story, this game can’t be beat. And the Legendary Edition is the best version for gamers to grab, especially if they’re just playing the game for the first time or coming back after a gap.

A classic face off in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

What’s Included in the Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Legendary Edition

The Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Legendary Edition is a massive bundle that’s great for new players who want to catch up on all of the content the game has to offer. It includes the full game along with the Season Pass and Season Pass 2. Those passes unlock added story content that’s been released since the game first arrived, including the most recent Goku’s Next Journey DLC. This beefed-up edition also includes bonus cooking items to boost your stats and a Tao Pai Pai Pillar. Basically, it is the version of the game to grab if you’re looking to get everything Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has to offer.

Normally, the Legendary Edition comes in at a staggering $120 USD. However, a flash sale via bundle site Fanatical brings this comprehensive Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot edition down to just $25.19. That’s an impressive deal, which is no doubt why it’s only around for 24 hours. Gamers will need to grab the 79% discount before it expires at 4 PM EST on March 6th.

Fly to grab this dbz: kakarot deal before it’s gone

For those who do miss out on the major deal, or who want to test out Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for even less, we’ve got good news. The Deluxe and Standard versions of the game are also on sale at Fanatical, and these deals will linger a bit longer. The Deluxe Edition includes the first Season Pass and a cooking item to boost Goku’s skills, making it a decent option for those catching up on the story and looking to spend less than $20 to get started. This version of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot normally costs $90, so it’s still an impressive discount! As for the Standard Edition, that’ll be just the base game, but the discount brings it down from $60 to just $13. Both of these deals will be available until March 16th.