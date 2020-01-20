Does Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Contain a Pokemon Easter Egg?

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot may have only officially released on Friday, but that just means there has been a full weekend already for folks to dump time into the anime video game and try to figure out all its secrets. That doesn’t mean everyone’s sprinting to the ending, of course, but that there appears to have already been a good chunk of the thing explored — and little references and Easter eggs found. In fact, some folks are convinced that there’s a very special Pokemon Easter egg hidden in plain sight.

More specifically, intrepid players have stumbled across a non-player character (NPC) that looks startling like a familiar face from the Pokemon franchise. The NPC, which you can see below, bears an uncanny, admittedly “Dragon Ball”-ified resemblance to one Professor Oak, the Pokemon professor from the game and anime. Mostly it’s the lab coat and hair, but honestly? That’s maybe all it takes. Now if only he’d start spouting facts about pocket monsters…

Have you had a chance to play Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for yourself yet? Did this NPC stick out to you too? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Bandai Namco describes Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot over on the game’s official website:

“Relive the story of Goku in DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT! Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the DRAGON BALL Z world as you fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku. Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the DRAGON BALL Z universe.”

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the anime video game right here. The latest Pokemon video games, Pokemon Sword and Shield, are available for Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Pokemon franchise right here.