Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Gets PS5, Xbox Series X Release Date

After first being released at the start of 2020, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is finally ready to officially make the jump over to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms. It's of course been playable there before via backwards compatibility, but on January 13th – just under three years from its original release – free upgrades will be available for those who already own the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions. Bandai Namco announced the date for this free upgrade this week alongside a rundown of all the different features and enhancements the new version of the game will offer.

Alongside this release date announcement, a trailer was shared by Bandai Namco to show off some comparisons between the newer and older PlayStation and Xbox versions of the game. Beyond that, it shows a mix of cinematic scenes and gameplay showing off some of the more iconic moments in the Dragon Ball Z series. Details attached to the video advertised the enhanced graphics and the 60FPS gameplay made possible by the upgrade, and a press release confirmed that it'll also feature faster load times as well as the in-game Card Warriors set to be available as an offline, single-player game.

This release date announcement for the new versions of the game comes after Bandai Namco confirmed that these were on the way in the first place. During that same announcement, it was also said that more DLC would be coming to the game to introduce yet another familiar Dragon Ball Z story. This next DLC will be Bardock – Alone Against Fate and will tell the story of Bardock, Goku's father. You'll be playing as Bardock himself, and while we don't know to what extent we'll see Bardock's story play out, we can imagine it'll culminate in a big showdown against Frieza himself.

These new Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be released on January 13th, so expect to see them available as a free upgrade then.