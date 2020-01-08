New Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Trailer Is All About Character Progression

A new trailer for the upcoming video game Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is here, and it focuses on character progression within it. While the typical role-playing game methods of progression are available like fighting and so on, it turns out that eating, for example, is a surprisingly important aspect.

The trailer doesn’t just discuss how eating can help with progression, though. There are sections that focus on how to improve skills, attacks, and more. There’s a whole bit about Community Boards, which can be explored by going through the game’s main story or helping characters out to then place character emblems and upgrade various stats and abilities. Using certain emblems in close proximity can provide bonuses and new dialogue as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Train hard and power up your Z Warriors! Watch and learn more about character progression in DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT! Pre-Order #DBZKAKAROT now and prepare to defeat legendary foes starting January 17th: https://t.co/9HQl4B9BBA pic.twitter.com/gK1ZX6teO0 — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) January 8, 2020

What do you think of what we’ve seen of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot so far? Are you excited to play through the game’s story when it releases? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Bandai Namco describes Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot over on the game’s official website:

“Relive the story of Goku in DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT! Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the DRAGON BALL Z world as you fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku. Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the DRAGON BALL Z universe.”

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on January 17th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the anime video game right here.