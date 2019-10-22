Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Releases New Intro Trailer

Bandai Namco released this week a new trailer for the upcoming Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot game to serve as an introduction for what the story-based fighter is all about. It’s got exploration, fights, and of course the actual narrative of the game that’s based on the events of the timeline established in Dragon Ball Z through the anime and manga. The trailer also provides some explanations for decisions made such as the choice to restrict this game from being totally open world.

If you’ve somehow managed to avoid hearing about the events of Dragon Ball Z, the trailer above will give you a general overview of what to expect from the game. You’ll play primarily as Goku and at times as the other members of his group including his son, Gohan, but all those characters have been well established throughout the years.

The trailer does make for a good catching up point if you’ve missed some announcements or coverage about Dragon Ball Z Kakarot. While you play through the main events of the Dragon Ball Z story, you’ll retread the most important events such as the fight against Raditz at the start of the story continuing all the way up till the Buu Saga. You’ll also be able to encounter moment and characters which weren’t explored in the manga or anime, so there will be some surprises woven into the memorable events.

When it comes to the battles, it sounds like even those who are well-versed in Dragon Ball fighting games may have a hard time against some AI enemies since they’ve been beefed up to better represent their counterparts in other mediums. The trailer’s narration explained that going up against a foe that’s supposed to be much stronger than Goku or others isn’t a feeling that’s conveyed as well in a PvP game since other players are behind the characters. Since the enemies are all controlled by the AI, they can be stronger than Goku and will allow him to enlist the help of his teammates.

Between these fights, Goku can explore to fish, eat food, and can apparently punch wildlife to turn them into meals. Eating these meals will grant Goku and his teammates buffs in battle, so it’s not a side activity players should plan on ignoring. The game isn’t a truly open-world title so that Bandai Namco could limit players from deviating outside the storyline of the main events.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is scheduled to release on January 17th. Pre-orders for several editions of the game are live now.

