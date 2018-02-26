Bandai Namco Releases New Trailer for Dragon Ball Z: X Keepers

Today, Bandai Namco Entertainment released a new teaser trailer for its free, multi-player browser title, Dragon Ball Z: X Keepers. The game is scheduled to release soon on Yahoo! Japan’s games channel, but ahead of its debut, the publisher is giving players quick looks at how the game will work when it launches. The latest video, which you can check out above, shows off the game’s battle systems and some of the 4 on 4 fights that await. The game will also offer players upgrades through micro-transactions, though it’s not exactly clear how that will work just yet.

Pronounced ‘Cross Keepers,’ the game has an all-new theme song and what looks to be a multiplayer matchmaking system that will allow users to play online with their friends. Controls are mostly point-and-click, making the game enjoyable and accessible to all Dragon Ball fans. Players will be able to interact with one another through chat and item sharing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bandai Namco has plenty of Dragon Ball titles under its belt, so while this particular game is definitely made for a much more broad audience of casual players or dedicated fans, there’s a little something for everyone within the company’s assorted Dragon Ball video game offerings. Other titles from within the Bandai Namco library include Dragon Ball FighterZ, Dragon Ball Xenoverse, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle, Dragon Ball Z: Extreme Butoden, Dragon Ball Fusions, and, for the competitive types, the entire Tenkaichi Budokai series as well as it’s spinoff games. That’s just to name a few, really.

As of recent, the company has been enjoying the success of Dragon Ball FighterZ, which has broken sales records within just a few days of launch. FighterZ brings the franchise back into the world of fighting games, which has been sorely missed since the days of PS2 and PS3 Dragon Ball Games.

Online pre-registration for the game has already begun, but keep in mind that players are required to have a Yahoo! Japan account in order to sign up.

Dragon Ball Z: X Keepers releases in Japan this Spring.

Hat tip, Gematsu.