Dragon Quest 3 HD Remake Completes Development 2 Months Ahead of Release

Square Enix has already completed its initial development on Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake roughly two months in advance of its launch. All the way back in 2021, Square Enix revealed that it was in the process of remaking the third Dragon Quest entry in the same visual style that has been seen in titles like Octopath Traveler and Triangle Strategy. Following this reveal, nothing else was shared of DQ3 Remake until earlier this year when it appeared during Nintendo's June Direct. Now, it's known that the game's November release date shouldn't end up shifting as the project has now already been completed.

In a post on the official Dragon Quest X account, Square Enix confirmed that Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake has now gone gold. For those unfamiliar with this term, it means that DQ3 Remake has now wrapped up its initial development and can begin the manufacturing and shipping process. Leading up to its release on November 14th, Square Enix will surely continue to work on additional fixes for the title that will eventually be pushed out as a day-one update.

"Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake has gone gold!" Square Enix wrote. "Time for a snap of Yuji Horii, father of Dragon Quest, and Masaaki Hayasaka, producer of Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake, to commemorate the moment. Just 2 months until the worldwide release on Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on November 14. Who else is hyped?"

What's unusual about this announcement is just how early Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake has gone gold. Typically, most games become gold-certified anywhere between four and six weeks before release. For DQ3 Remake to have already hit this milestone two months ahead of launch is greatly surprising. That being said, Square Enix won't be without anything else to work on as the company has revealed that it's also in the process of remaking the original Dragon Quest and Dragon Quest 2. This pair of remakes haven't been shown off in great detail yet, but they're slated to drop in 2025.

What do you think about Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake based on what we've seen so far? And will you be picking it up for yourself when it arrives in November? Let me know over on social media at @MooreMan12.