Dragon Quest Builders 2 Demo Now Available on PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Today, Square Enix dropped a new Dragon Quest Builders 2 demo into the Nintendo and PlayStation stores for Nintendo Switch and PS4 users to check out. Like every demo, it’s free, and offers a slither of the game to let you know if it’s your kinda jam or to hold you over as you patiently wait for the full game, which in this case is arriving next month.

It’s unclear how meaty the demo is, but you can find it HERE (Switch) and HERE (PS4). The game is $60, which is a lot of money to throw away on a game you may end up not liking that much. In other words, download the demo. Life doesn’t give you free stuff often. That said, I imagine most people interested in the game, played the first, in which case you already know you dig it. And given it’s simply more of the first game, but more expansive and evolved, you should be in for a treat.

As for the full game, it will be available on July 12 via the PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Below, you can read more it:

“To stop the worshippers of an ancient evil, you must join forces with the mysterious Malroth and build a ravaged world into the realm of your dreams. In this RPG adventure, you’ll explore huge islands, gather and craft with materials, design towns, level them up, and defend them from monsters and bosses alongside townspeople. As you progress, you’ll unearth crafting and building recipes. Dash, glide, swim, fast travel, and play in optional first-person perspective as you try to find them all. In the Isle of Awakening, you and up to three other Builders can explore together in local wireless; or play online together too.”

Key features: