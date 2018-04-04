Dragon Quest VR Announced Alongside New Teaser Trailer

Bandai Namco Amusement has just unveiled an inside look at their latest project, Dragon Quest VR. The Dragon Quest franchise is a longstanding one filled with years of cherished memories and lovable characters. Their latest project marks the first jump into the world of Virtual Reality, however, and we’re pretty excited to see more about the latest VR adaptation.

If you’re like us and want to get your hands on this experience, there’s a few things you should know first. Firstly, the Dragon Quest VR experience, at this time, is locally restricted to Japan. It will be available later this month for players to dive right in and set up their own unique parties. Take to the Zooma castle armed with your favourite weapons and fellow travelers while experiencing this beloved franchise in an all new way.

With an immersive co-op experience, detailed range of interaction, and familiar locations to discover – it’s the perfect opportunity to visit a fan-favourite series in an all new way. That is, if you’re in Japan.

In the video above, you can see series creator Yuji Horii discuss what it was like to bring this franchise over into the world of Virtual Reality, though we have yet to see any actual gameplay. Given that it’s a teaser, that does make sense but we are definitely scrambling to learn more.

Dragon Quest VR will utilize the HTC Vive to allow for total range of motion and the freedom to control movement to mimic that of holding a sworld or other weapons. The experience itself is slated to release in Japan on April 27th. VR Zone will also open up the experience with sign-ups starting on April 20th.

So, time to book that trip to Japan you’ve been eying? It’s a great time to go, though we are crossing our fingers for a western expansion as well. With Dragon Quest, and other Japanese titles, continuing to grow in popularity world-wide, it’s understandable why many would want to see those borders expanded.

Would you be interested in trying out the Dragon Quest VR experience? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, we’d love to hear all about it!