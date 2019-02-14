‘Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age S’ Definitive Edition Announced For Nintendo Switch

Nintendo brought some fan-favorites with them to their Direct presentation today, with one of them being Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age S and the announcement of the Definitive Edition for Nintendo Switch.

As it is with any special edition of a video game, there are sure to be plenty of goodies for players to enjoy. According to Nintendo, “This enhanced version of the critically acclaimed RPG adds new content, features, and music.”

With the most impressive scope and elaborate story in series history, #DragonQuestXI: Echoes of an Elusive Age S – Definitive Edition launches for #NintendoSwitch this fall! This enhanced version of the critically acclaimed RPG adds new content, features, and music. pic.twitter.com/yKaUIkHHVs — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 13, 2019

In addition to the new elements listed above, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age S Definitive Edition will also feature “newly added character-specific stories, the option for increased battle speed, fully orchestrated field & battle music and the ability to switch between HD and retro-inspired 8-bit visuals.”

After originally releasing in Japan in 2017 for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo 3DS, the popular title made its way West with versions for PC and PlayStation 4, which were released in September of last year. But now the wait for a Nintendo Switch port is nearing its end, and with it being the Definitive Edition, we’re sure players will have no problem jumping back in for another playthrough.

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age S Definitive Edition has no concrete release date, but it is set to drop this fall on Nintendo Switch.

For more on the game, here’s a snippet from our official review:

“Echoes of an Elusive Age is a very fitting subtitle. Dragon Quest XI hearkens to a golden age of JRPGs in a heartwarming way, but bravely pushes the series into the new age. The presentation is absolutely world-class, and quality-of-life revisions quietly, subtly improve every facet of the user experience. If you can’t get into DQXI, then JRPGs just aren’t for you.

“If you’re long-time fan of the series, then I can tell you from personal experience that from the moment the overture march sounds out from the menu screen, until the time you put finally put the controller down at journey’s end, you’re in for the most beautiful and compelling Dragon Quest adventure you’ve ever experienced.”