Dragon Quest XI Launches in September, Switch Version Coming Later

Dragon Quest fans, we have amazing news this morning! Square Enix has finally announced that Final Fantasy XI will be making the long journey West, and will arrive on PlayStation 4 and Steam on September 4. We know it sounds like an eternity, but at least we know it’s happening, and the Western version of the game will come with some significant additions.

You can expect a full English dub; at this point it’s unclear whether the Japanese voice over will also be available for those who want it. An extra hard mode with new challenges is also being added. Re-imagined menus and an overhauled UI will help to make navigating easier, as will a new dash function. Square Enix also revealed that a photo mode will be coming to the game, “allowing players to take in views of the beautiful landscape, character renders and ferocious monsters in detail.”

According to IGN, the Nintendo Switch version of Dragon Quest XI will not launch this year; it is apparently coming “much later,” which is a bit of a shame. Even more disappointing is the fact that, despite its popularity in Japan, we won’t see the 3DS version of Dragon Quest XI at all. We’re not sure why, but it’s a bit of a bummer.

If you know for a fact you’ll be picking this up on PS4, though, you may want to go ahead and pre-order. Anyone who pre-orders the game off of PSN will receive an exclusive “The Legend Reborn” theme as an instant reward, as well as some launch-day DLC.

From this morning’s press release: “DRAGON QUEST XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age tells a captivating tale of a hunted hero and is the long-awaited role-playing game from series creator Yuji Horii, character designer Akira Toriyama, and series composer Koichi Sugiyama. As the eleventh mainline entry in the critically acclaimed series, DRAGON QUEST XI is a completely standalone experience that features entirely new characters, a beautifully detailed world, finely tuned turn-based combat, and an immersive story that will appeal to longtime fans and franchise newcomers alike.

“After its release in Japan, DRAGON QUEST XI won multiple gaming awards and received critical praise, including PlayStation’s Platinum Prize and a perfect 40/40 score from Famitsu (Japanese publication).”

