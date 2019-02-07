‘Dragons Dogma 2’ Almost Happened Instead of ‘Devil May Cry 5’

As a huge Dragon’s Dogma fan, what I’m about to say next hurts. Don’t get me wrong, Devil May Cry 5 is going to be great from what we’ve seen so far and the rest of the series was nothing short of amazing, but a solid RPG like Dragon’s Dogma? That’s gold. That was also a part of the original plan, at least according to Capcom’s Hideaki Itsuno.

The game director recently sat down with the team over at VG247 to talk about the decision leading up to Devil May Cry 5. He told the site that he reached a point where he had to decide what the next step was and it came down between the two franchises. When Itsuno approached Capcom founder Kenzo Tsujimoto about the dilemma, he replied “do whatever you want.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though Itsuno had “dreams” of what the next step would be for the Dragon’s Dogma franchise, he mentioned that he couldn’t get out of the funk to make it a reality. “Here we are – we’re now finishing up DMC5. But I had ideas for Dragon’s Dogma 2 at the time as well,” he added.

But now that the work is done for the latest Devil May Cry, what’s next? He teased something, but was very clear to leave out specifics, “I’ve always got maybe around four different titles in mind, maybe about four different ideas that I’d love to make,” mentioned Itsuno. “But there’s a difference between the titles that I’d love to make and the titles that I think I should make next. But here we are, we’re here, and… I’m already gearing up for my next project. We can’t say what it is, but we’re looking forward to getting to work on it.”

Is it Dragon’s Dogma 2? It’s possible! For now though, it’s purely speculation as to what the next step could be.

As for Devil May Cry 5, the latest adventure begins on March 8th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.