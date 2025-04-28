Dragon’s Dogma 2 Falls to Lowest Price Ever in New Sale

A new sale for Capcom’s hit action-adventure game Dragon’s Dogma 2 has begun and has made it cheaper than ever before. Following its arrival in 2024, the price of DD2 has slowly started to fall over time. These deals haven’t only hit major retailers, but also digital marketplaces like Steam, the PlayStation Store, and Microsoft Store. Now, for those looking to still pick up DD2, a new offer might be too good to pass up.

As of today, Capcom has kicked off a huge new promotion on Amazon for many of its games. Dragon’s Dogma 2 happens to just be one of the many Capcom games included in this sale, and it’s now being sold for $27.99. This represents the lowest cost that DD2 has ever fallen to, as previous discounts have never had it surpass the $30 threshold.

While this deal is a great one, it’s worth mentioning that support for Dragon’s Dogma 2 might be done for. Capcom hasn’t updated DD2 much in recent months outside of a handful of different patches. And while DLC for DD2 has been rumored, Capcom has yet to announce that any additional content will be coming to the game. Still, even if there are no more expansions for the latest Dragon’s Dogma game, there’s still a load of content in it as it is that should keep players busy for hours on end.

If you’d like to learn more about Dragon’s Dogma 2 to see if it might be for you, you can get a look at the game’s launch trailer and official synopsis from Capcom below.

Dragon’s Dogma 2

About: “Set forth on your grand adventure, Arisen!

Dragon’s Dogma is a single player, narrative driven action-RPG series that challenges the players to choose their own experience – from the appearance of their Arisen, their vocation, their party, how to approach different situations and more. Now, in this long-awaited sequel, the deep, explorable fantasy world of Dragon’s Dogma 2 awaits.

On your journey, you’ll be joined by Pawns, mysterious otherworldly beings, in an adventure so unique you will feel as if accompanied by other players while on your own adventure. All of these elements are elevated further through physics technology, artificial intelligence, and the latest in graphics, to create a truly immersive fantasy world in Dragon’s Dogma 2.”