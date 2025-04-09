Dragon’s Dogma 2 Receives First New Update in Months, Here Are the Patch Notes

Capcom has today released its first new update for Dragon’s Dogma 2 in months. Having launched a little over a year ago at this point, Capcom has continued to support DD2 with new patches on a routine cadence to further improve the game. As time has gone on, though, these updates have become fewer and further between, which suggests that Capcom is winding down its work on the game. Luckily, that support hasn’t fully come to an end just yet, as another new update has now rolled out.

Available to download across PS5, Xbox, and PC platforms, this new Dragon’s Dogma 2 update doesn’t come with many tweaks at all. Capcom has fixed one bug for all versions of DD2 that is tied to the item selection screen. Other than this, the only additional alteration with this patch is specific to Xbox Series X and S players as certain achievements wouldn’t be unlocking properly.

Looking further down the road, it’s a bit uncertain what Capcom will do with Dragon’s Dogma 2 next. Near the end of 2024, a leak suggested that DD2 DLC was in the works, but this has yet to be confirmed by those at Capcom. Assuming that this DLC is real, it could provide a major second wind for the game and will keep it relevant well into 2025 and beyond. For now, though, we’re merely left waiting for Capcom to announce this add-on, which could happen at any point.

Until that time, if you want to see everything in this new Dragon’s Dogma 2 update today, the full patch notes can be found below.

PlayStation 5 Pro/PlayStation 5/Xbox Series X|S/Steam

Fixing issue where sometimes items can’t be selected correctly on the item selection menu if a very large number of items are possessed.

Xbox Series X|S