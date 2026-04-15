Dragon’s Dogma 2 Update Hints at Teased DLC

A new update associated with Dragon’s Dogma 2 seems to have further hinted at the game’s potential DLC. Just a few weeks back, Capcom shared new artwork for its second Dragon’s Dogma game that seemingly contained hints at future content. While Capcom since hasn’t formally announced an expansion or DLC for Dragon’s Dogma 2, that hasn’t stopped fans from expecting this reveal to come about at any point. Now, a new move tied to the game has only furthered the belief that the groundwork is being laid for DLC to be unveiled quite soon.

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As of today, Capcom has made a new update to Dragon’s Dogma 2 on Steam. This update isn’t one that impacts the game itself, but is instead tied to its files and data. Noticeably, this update is one that came in at 77GB in total, which is particularly curious since Dragon’s Dogma 2 is currently only 65GB on Steam. The easiest conclusion to draw here is that the 10GB+ of new data, which has since been deleted, was tied to the new content that will be coming to Dragon’s Dogma 2 in the future. While this also could have simply been an accident on Capcom’s part, this seems unlikely given that the developer has clearly been teasing DLC of some sort over the past month.

This Dragon’s Dogma 2 DLC Could Be Enormous

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Based on what we’ve seen in the past with Dragon’s Dogma as a franchise, there’s reason to believe that this potential DLC for Dragon’s Dogma 2 could be massive. The original Dragon’s Dogma received an expanded version of its own dubbed Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, which added a ton of new content to the game. Assuming that DD2 were to get similar DLC to what was seen in Dark Arisen, it could completely overhaul the game as players have come to know it.

Currently, Capcom is likely prioritizing the launch of Pragmata, which is set to be released later this week on April 17th. Once Pragmata drops, though, Capcom’s upcoming slate in 2026 begins to look a bit slimmer. To fill this void, it would make a lot of sense to see this DLC for Dragon’s Dogma 2 announced in the weeks ahead to set up a launch before the end of 2026. When and if we get official word on this DLC from Capcom, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.

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[H/T Reddit]