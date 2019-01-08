‘Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen’ Confirmed for Nintendo Switch With New Trailer

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen is an incredibly enthralling open-world RPG experience from Capcom that has solid positive reviews since launch. Now it’s back once more in a big way, because Nintendo just announced that the stunning RPG experience is making its way to Nintendo Switch!

“Set forth, Arisen! Capcom’s fan favorite open-world action RPG Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen is coming to Nintendo Switch on April 23! Explore a variety of character classes and journey through the vast open-world of Gransys in an epic adventure like no other,” reads the announcement trailer’s official description, and we couldn’t be more excited.

Dragon’s Dogma is special and it’s something I can’t recommend enough. The character creation allows players to completely tailor the experience to themselves while the challenging narrative within the expansive open-world provides much to do. This is one of those games that is absolutely a must-buy, and it’s one of those game experiences that feels like coming home.

Set in a huge open world, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen presents a rewarding action combat experience. Players embark on an epic adventure in a rich, living world with three AI companions, known as Pawns. These partners fight independently, demonstrating prowess and ability that they have developed based on traits learned from each player. PC users can share these Pawns online and reap rewards of treasure, tips and strategy hints for taking down the terrifying enemies. Pawns can also be borrowed when specific skills are needed to complete various challenging quests.

Dynamic combat experience – Cut off the four heads of a Hydra, climb atop griffins and fight airborne, or defeat dragons and other creatures by finding out their weaknesses.

– Cut off the four heads of a Hydra, climb atop griffins and fight airborne, or defeat dragons and other creatures by finding out their weaknesses. Tons of content – Includes all previously released DLCs, pre-order bonuses, retailer-exclusives, and the Dark Arisen expansion content. Features the highly praised combat experience and rich customization, plus a huge underground realm to explore with terrifying monsters.

– Includes all previously released DLCs, pre-order bonuses, retailer-exclusives, and the Dark Arisen expansion content. Features the highly praised combat experience and rich customization, plus a huge underground realm to explore with terrifying monsters. Customization options galore – Nine different vocations for players to choose from with a variety of skill options for each, armor that can be upgraded and enhanced, plus Pawn companions that can be trained to fit your desired combat style.

– Nine different vocations for players to choose from with a variety of skill options for each, armor that can be upgraded and enhanced, plus Pawn companions that can be trained to fit your desired combat style. Stunning visuals – Beautiful high res graphics with increased fidelity

