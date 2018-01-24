Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen is Ridiculously Cheap on Steam for a Limited Time

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen is an incredibly enthralling open-world RPG experience from Capcom that has solid positive reviews since launch. For a very limited amount of time, the PC version is on sale for a whopping 67% off making it the perfect time to try the fantasy adventure for yourself.

There are always specials going on for Steam but Dragon’s Dogma is special and it’s something I can’t recommend enough. The character creation allows players to completely tailor the experience to themselves while the challenging narrative within the expansive open-world provides much to do. This is one of those games that is absolutely a must-buy, and it’s one of those game experiences that feels like coming home. I even used my own character as the image at the top, that’s how much I want you to try this game if you are looking for a solid RPG to try out!

For more about the game:

Set in a huge open world, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen presents a rewarding action combat experience. Players embark on an epic adventure in a rich, living world with three AI companions, known as Pawns. These partners fight independently, demonstrating prowess and ability that they have developed based on traits learned from each player. PC users can share these Pawns online and reap rewards of treasure, tips and strategy hints for taking down the terrifying enemies. Pawns can also be borrowed when specific skills are needed to complete various challenging quests.