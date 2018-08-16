Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’ Music Video Perfectly Recreated in ‘Fortnite’

Someone has recreated Drake’s “In My Feelings” music video, in its entirety, using the Fortnite replay mode. The creator posted his video today on Reddit, and it’s rocketed straight to the top of the Fortnite Battle Royale sub-reddit. This is one extremely talented dude. The video shows the original footage as well, so you’re able to see how closely the remake comes to the original. Check it out above.

There are so many things in this music video that we wouldn’t have been able to recreate ourselves, but “burpfloor” has shown us that, with a little bit of imagination and a lot of patience, you can make it work! By using clever positioning, a lot of camera tricks, and every emote at his disposal, he was able to faithfully recreate almost every scene in the music video.

The best part of the entire video comes about 40 seconds in. This guy, exhausting every ounce of his creative fecundity and resourcefulness, used the worm emote to recreate twerking. It’s the most brilliant thing I’ve seen all week, and after perusing the comments in that thread it looks like I’m not alone.

We have a feeling that these guys are right, and it’s only a matter of time before this video makes it to the front page of Reddit. For those of you who aren’t as impressed, if you have Fortnite we invite you to open up the replay mode and start trying to make a video of your own. Even the simplest projects can become extremely time-consuming, even when you’re not trying to mimic something else!

In addition to the emotes used to mimic the performers’ actions, also consider the perfectly timed cuts, camera angles, framing and composition of each scene. A lot more went into this than simply recording four minutes of emotes. We don’t know what this guy does as his day job, but he may want to consider quitting to do something more creative.

In the meantime, we’re going to go back to our own replays and keep trying to put together that perfect shopping cart kill compilation that may or may not break 100 views on YouTube.