Dr DisRespect Says ‘PUBG’ Is “A Hack” Compared to ‘Call of Duty’ Blackout

Popular Twitch streamer Dr DisRespect compared PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Blackout mode and called PUBG Corp.’s game “a hack” when sized up next to Treyarch’s battle royale project.

A frequenter of the battle royale genre who spends his time playing PUBG and Fortnite, Dr DisRespect took to Black Ops 4’s Blackout mode once the open beta began and played it throughout the test period. Through livestreams on Twitch and YouTube videos like the one seen below, Dr DisRespect showed off Treyarch’s battle royale mode and net himself several wins in the process.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the Black Ops 4 Blackout PC Beta. Nothing much really. Just FYI. And to look this good too. Think about it. pic.twitter.com/eN7fkX4Znk — Dr DisRespect (@DrDisRespect) September 14, 2018

Now that the beta has concluded and Blackout is retired until Black Ops 4 releases in October, the doctor has returned to PUBG, but not without comparing it to Blackout. In the Twitch clip above, he comments on how “weird” it feels to get downed in PUBG and said that he had no complaints about getting downed in Blackout. He said that it felt like he was actually getting shot in Call of Duty’s battle royale mode, but after getting downed and eliminated in the PUBG match, he said the same feeling wasn’t there in PUBG Corp.’s game.

“Even though I’m jumping and whatever and I barely peek ’em,” he said about the player that just eliminated him, “all of a sudden, like, the way he’s looking, he’s not even looking at me. It’s indirect. It’s so phony. This game’s such a hack.”

In the full Twitch video that the clip came from, Dr DisRespect was facing off against one player towards the end of the match before he was shot and then finished off with a grenade. The perspective did make it seem like the opponent was looking off to the side instead of directly at him, and though he laughed while he was downed, it was right after that scene that the streamer dropped his usual persona to talk candidly about the differences between PUBG and Blackout. Referring to PUBG right before the above clip started, he implied that his time spent in PUBG might be temporary by saying “three more weeks of this f—ing game” and that he hated PUBG before asking people to excuse his language and continuing with the clip’s comparisons.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and its Blackout battle royale mode are scheduled to launch on Oct. 12.