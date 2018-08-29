Dream Daddy Just Announced the Daddiest Comic Ever

In the daddiest move ever, Oni Press has just announced that a Dream Daddy comic is now available with five glorious issues to enjoy.

Dream Daddy is a dating simulator that took the gaming world by storm. Don’t call it just another dating sim though, this game by the team team over at Game Grumps is hilarious and unparalleled. This comedic title has an eclectic group of characters, each drastically different from one another, incredibly hilarious dialogue, and a heart-warming relationship between father and daughter. No spoilers, but it also has one hell of a twist if you get the “bad ending” that will be released to the public at a later date. Regardless of which “daddy” you fancy, Dream Daddy has something to offer all players and now it has something to offer comic fans as well!

According to the official description for the new comic series, “Will you go out with Teacher Dad? Goth Dad? Bad Dad? Oni Press welcomes Dream Daddy, a new comics series based on the acclaimed Game Grumps visual novel video game co-created by Vernon Shaw and Leighton Gray! Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator invites the player to Maple Bay, where they play as a single Dad new to town and eager to romance other hot Dads. The comic series tells five standalone stories, each focused on different Maple Bay Dads.”

What’s perfect about this is that the game allowed players to choose their compadre in crime and that’s exactly what the comic series does as well. Five seperate issues, five standalone stories, giving fans the time with the “daddy” of their choosing without feeling like their own personal experience was stripped away.

You joke, but this game is actually a gem. Normally I don’t field these types of titles, the otome genre just never really struck my fancy, but I am so glad I listened to my friends and tried this out. It’s seriously hilarious with an almost Juno-like sense of humor and crazy scenarios. Plus, it’s an easy game to pick up whenever you want for a more casual experience. It’s a win/win.

The new comic series is available at these locations:

So which daddy are you choosing? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! You can also “daddy it out” (wow this is weird) with the author of the story over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy. Fair warning, her fangirl Ult is unreal.