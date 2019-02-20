‘Dreams’ Early Access Launches This Spring

The recent beta for Media Molecule’s build-your-own-game experience Dreams saw players tackle the recreation of many games, including the likes of Dead Space and the Silent Hills P.T. demo. That said, it looks like the upcoming adventure will be available for everyone via Early Access this spring!

Taking to the PlayStation Blog, Media Molecule studio director Siobhan Reddy thanked those who participated in the beta testing of Dreams. “During our Beta we saw players create such an incredible range of things,” she said. “Clever puzzle platformers, moody first-person adventures, gorgeous interactive paintings, super charming movies and so many other amazing things.”

This had led the studio to deciding it is about time for Dreams to take the next step, which is Early Access. It “won’t have everything that the full version of Dreams will, but you’ll get 100% of the same Dreams tools that we have used every day at MM to make our content,” Reddy said.

#DreamsPS4 Early Access launches in Spring 2019. 🎉 You can read more about how we’ll be shaping the Dreamiverse alongside you, our Dreamers, right here: //t.co/joqBYR02gi Thank you, CoMmunity. We can’t wait for this next step. 💖 pic.twitter.com/mFsmwXWDJA — Media Molecule (@mediamolecule) February 20, 2019

Those who were in the beta will still be able to access their assets once Early Access arrives. “Along the way, we’ll be adding more features, tutorials, arcade levels and assets during the Early Access period as we build towards the full slate of launch content,” Reddy added. In addition to this, the Early Access version of Dreams will be able to be streamed on platforms like Twitch!

However, Dreams Early Access will be a “strictly limited release,” so players who wish to jump in on the creative train will need to do so as soon as they can. No specific release date was mentioned, but it will be launching this spring, and will be available on PlayStation 4 as a digital download for $29.99.

“The latest evolution of the studio’s Play, Create, Share experience; Dreams also gives you the opportunity to unleash your creativity, building, sharing and bringing your own ideas – or Dreams – to life in the online Dreamiverse platform, all with the easy-to-use, innovative tools Dreams was created with.

From games to gadgets, music to movies, puzzles to paintings and literally anything in-between … this is a beautiful playground of creativity where everything is possible.”

What do you think about this? Will you be jumping into Dreams Early Access once it launches this spring? Were you able to experience the beta?