Dreams Player Recreates Ghost of Tsushima and It’s Gorgeous

Back in 2017, Sucker Punch Studios announced their next big game is going to be Ghost of Tsushima. Since then, fans have not received a ton of information about the upcoming title, but that hasn’t stopped anyone from being excited about it. However, a recent job listing may point to the studio not being as far along in development as anyone had hoped. That said, fans are still excited for the PlayStation 4 exclusive, including those who have been diving into another PS4 exclusive that has been bringing out the creativity in everyone: Dreams. In fact, one player of the Media Molecule title recreated Ghost of Tsushima in-game and the result is stunning.

Okay, so it doesn’t exactly feature the incredibly realistic detail we’ve seen in glimpses of Ghost of Tsushima, but it’s gorgeous nonetheless. The clip below was shared by the Sucker Punch Studios Twitter account, praising the PlayStation 4 player. The video goes to show just how incredible the work is that’s coming out of the Dreams community, and I can only imagine what the game will look like a year from now. Check out the Ghost of Tsushima tribute for yourself below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wow, we absolutely love this Ghost of Tsushima tribute by #DreamsPS4 user thrjoker594! (and much love to our friends at @mediamolecule for making this all possible 😍) pic.twitter.com/PXIN2VcAbB — Sucker Punch (@SuckerPunchProd) May 10, 2019

For those who need a bit of reminding as to what Ghost of Tsushima is all about:

“The year is 1274. Samurai warriors are the legendary defenders of Japan — until the fearsome Mongol Empire invades the island of Tsushima, wreaking havoc and conquering the local population. As one of the last surviving samurai, you rise from the ashes to fight back. But, honorable tactics won’t lead you to victory. You must move beyond your samurai traditions to forge a new way of fighting — the way of the Ghost — as you wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Japan.”

Dreams is currently available in Early Access on PlayStation 4. Ghost of Tsushima, on the other hand, remains without a release date. You can read up more on the upcoming title in our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you amazed at all of the things that Dreams players are able to create? Do you believe we’ll learn the Ghost of Tsushima release date this year? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!