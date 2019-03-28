‘Dreams’ PS4 Early Access Release Date Revealed

Today, after years of delays and speculation that it was canned, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Media Molecule — the team most notably behind LittleBigPlanet — announced that Dreams will release via Early Access on April 16. In addition to announcing the first-ever early access release date for a Sony-published game, the pair also revealed a brand-new trailer/video that shows off what the game is about.

“We can’t wait to welcome you in to get creating and be able to have a game jam with all of you,” writes Media Molecule in a new PlayStation Blogpost. “We’ve been working on Dreams for a long time now and the core of Dreams — the creation bit — is ready. There is so much we want to do with and add to Dreams — but to start, we want players to be able to see their creations on their own TV screen and be able to have all the tools they need to make games or stories or art or music accessible from their couch.

“The future for Dreams is exciting. We hope that Early Access gives us the feedback we need to make Dreams an amazing space for creators and players alike for years to come. We know you may still have questions. We’ve highlighted some key points below to help you navigate Early Access and beyond!”

Dreams will cost $29.99 when it launches in Early Access, and will, initially, only be available in North America. Of course, buying the Early Access version of the game will also get you the full version whenever that releases, and your process will carry over. According to Media Molecule, there is a limit on the amount of players, but it’s a “big limit.” That said, there’s no way to reserve your spot or even pre-order, you simply have to buy it when it releases before all of the said slots fill up, if they fill up.

As for what’s included in the Early Access version of the game, Media Molecule outlines the following:

“Early Access is exactly that. Early entry into Dreams, designed for creators to get hands on with the tools. It won’t feature everything that the full release will have (our story mode being a big piece of that) but you’ll get our full tool set for creating, our interactive tutorials and arcade games, templates and additional content created by Media Molecule and access to what you, the CoMmunity, made during our Dreams Creator Beta. You’ll also be getting the first hands-on with new features and content as we add them.”

Dreams is in development exclusively for PS4. There’s currently no word when a full release will come.

