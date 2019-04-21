‘Dreams’ PS4 Player Recreates ‘Silent Hill 2’ Scene

Now that Media Molecule’s Dreams has entered Early Access, more and more players are taking to the title to create all sorts of things. We’ve already seen some brilliant recreations in the past from testing, but now that it is available to more people, there is about to be a whole lot more to enjoy from the minds of many. That said, one player has taken to the PlayStation 4 title to show off their artistic abilities with the recreation of the setting of a well-known scene in 2001’s Silent Hill 2.

Reddit user “Huknar” took to the PS4Dreams subreddit to share their creation, and fans were simply blown away by not only the accuracy of the recreation, but also the detail. Sure, some things are a bit different due to textures and whatnot, but there’s no denying that they did a great job with the project, especially since it was their first dream. You can check out the progress they made along the way in the gallery below.

Previously, we’ve seen some other horror games make their way into Dreams. During the beta for the creative title, players were able to construct the P.T. demo from Hideo Kojima as well as Dead Space, both of which you can check out right here. For more on the Media Molecule title:

“The latest evolution of the studio’s Play, Create, Share experience; Dreams also gives you the opportunity to unleash your creativity, building, sharing and bringing your own ideas – or Dreams – to life in the online Dreamiverse platform, all with the easy-to-use, innovative tools Dreams was created with.

“From games to gadgets, music to movies, puzzles to paintings and literally anything in-between … this is a beautiful playground of creativity where everything is possible.”

Dreams is currently available in Early Access on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro for $29.99. For more on the game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you blown away by what people have been able to create so far in Dreams? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

