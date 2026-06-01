5 Games That Have Survived Longer Than Anyone Expected

In modern gaming, a genuine fear for players embarking on a new game is the question of whether or not it’ll still be online in a year. With a number of new titles debuting only to be shut down quickly, it’s understandable why players might be apprehensive of throwing themselves fully into a new title. However, there are also plenty of examples of games that have survived for decades — and continue to thrive to this day.

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Some games, like World of Warcraft or Counter-Strike, have dominated their genre for years now and become synonymous with the style of game. Others, especially in the MMO space, have survived largely through continued support and updates that give long-term players new stuff to do while appealing to younger players. Here are five online games that are still going strong, despite all of them having at least a decade of consistent online play to their names.

Age Of Empires II

The second entry in the Age of Empires series, Age of Empires II has proven to be a shockingly enduring strategy game. Debuting for PC in 1999 before making the leap to Mac and PlayStation 2 in 2001, Age of Empires II expanded on the original game’s approach to real-time strategy with five new historical campaigns. While the series has continued to get new entries in the years since, Age of Empires II has proven to be a shockingly enduring title from Ensemble Studios.

The first expansion for the game, “The Conquerors,” was released in 2000. After an HD remake was released in 2013 and the subsequent definitive edition came out in 2019, the game has received several updates and expansions. This includes “The Last Chieftains,” a new expansion that landed in February 2026. Even as the studio continues to develop new entries in the series, it seems like the enduring love for this title will keep it going for the foreseeable future.

DC Universe Online

While other superhero MMORPGs like City of Heroes and Marvel Heroes have started and folded over the years, DC Universe Online is still going strong. Launching in 2011, Dimensional Ink’s superhero game introduced a setting where players could align themselves with either heroes or villains as they embarked on an adventure across the DC Universe. The game’s opening story beats focused on a time-hopping version of Lex Luthor and Batman from a grim potential future, setting off a new generation of superpowered people.

The first expansion for the game came in the form of “Fight for the Light” in 2011, with new “episodes” dropping at a regular rate for the last fifteen years. Thanks to the scope of the DC Universe, as well as other adaptations and new stories, the content drops have been able to reflect the ever-changing nature of the comics universe. The series has shifted to seasonal content and, more recently, to longer storylines dubbed “Chapters.” As proof that DC Universe Online is still going strong, the newest chapter — the first part of a new storyline titled “Children of Krypton” — is set to launch on June 2, 2026.

Everquest II

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Developed by Sony Online Entertainment and launched in 2004, EverQuest II created an alternate reality to the world of the first game that allowed both titles to co-exist at the same time. This ended up being a canny move on the part of the developers, as both titles have proven to be surprisingly durable despite all the changes the gaming industry has gone through in the last twenty years. Notably, despite being very early entries into the MMORPG genre, both EverQuest and EverQuest II are still going strong.

Having shifted to free-to-play years ago (although some elements of gameplay are locked behind a paywall), the games have received regular updates. EverQuest received its 32nd expansion in December 2025, while EverQuest II received its 22nd. Although the games don’t have the same player counts they did at their heights, the enduring popularity of the games has given publisher Daybreak plenty of reason to keep the servers up and running alongside rivals like World of Warcraft.

Final Fantasy XI

Launching in 2002 on the PlayStation 2 and Windows, Final Fantasy XI would be a notable part of gaming history just for being the first MMORPG to have cross-platform play between consoles and PC. Set in the world of Vana’diel, FFXI became home to countless players from around the world — especially after it expanded to the Xbox 360 in 2006. It was FFXI that helped keep the PS2 technically alive long past its technical shelf-life, as the PS2 and Xbox 360 server support was only stopped in 2016, a full 14 years after the game had debuted.

However, the game is actually still going pretty strong thanks to continued support on PC, with plenty of players who may not have even been alive when the game launched setting off on their own adventures. Although the final main scenario for the game, “Rhapsodies of Vana’diel,” was released in 2015, “The Voracious Resurgence” was an episodic epilogue add-on scenario that ran from 2020 to 2023. In 2025, there was a major surge in new players in the game, forcing Square to actually cordon off some servers due to overpopulation. This highlights how even after multiple decades, some games can endure and connect with new audiences.

Tibia

Debuting in 1997, Tibia is one of the longest-lasting MMORPGs on the market. Developed and published by CipSoft, the 2D top-down fantasy game utilizes a vast world and a classic visual aesthetic. Although the game reached its player peak in 2007, the title has continued to receive regular updates. These updates introduce new locations, gameplay elements, quests, and enemies. 2025 saw three major updates alone, which introduced the Monk vocation, new quests, and reworks of elements like the Bounty Task system.

While Tibia might not get the amount of attention that rivals like World of Warcraft get or stand out in the current gaming space against modern behemoths like Diablo IV, the continued success of Tibia highlights how the world of gaming doesn’t always need a game to become an immediate blockbuster hit to become a success. Sometimes, a game just needs regular support and consistent players. That’s how games that are nearly thirty years old can still maintain a loyal player base, even as modern games can stumble and be shut down after a matter of weeks.